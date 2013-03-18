'Axis of love': Saudi-Russia detente heralds new oil order
MOSCOW A meeting between the two men who run Russia and Saudi Arabia's oil empires spoke volumes about the new relationship between the energy superpowers.
BERLIN The German government said on Monday it was open to changing a bailout deal for Cyprus that foresees small savers in the Mediterranean island's banks taking a hit.
"In order to achieve debt sustainability, a contribution from Cyprus is necessary, a contribution from the banking sector, from depositors and owners," Steffen Seibert, a spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel said.
"How the country arrives at this contribution, how it divides it up, was and is up to the Cypriot government," he added. "As I believe the finance minister said last night on television, Germany could have imagined a different solution, a different staggering. But it was not our decision."
(Reporting by Noah Barkin)
MOSCOW A meeting between the two men who run Russia and Saudi Arabia's oil empires spoke volumes about the new relationship between the energy superpowers.
LONDON History suggests that financial markets react violently when a central bank signals it is scaling back the stimulus that has kept an economy afloat - and lined the pockets of investors.