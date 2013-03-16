U.S. small business borrowing drops to six-month low
In a sign that economic growth may soften ahead, borrowing by small U.S. firms dropped to a six-month low in April, data released on Thursday showed.
BRUSSELS International lenders and Cyprus agreed a bailout deal worth 10 billion euros (13.05 billion dollars) for the Mediterranean island early on Saturday, a senior source involved in negotiations told Reuters.
Under the emergency lending program, Cyprus agreed to increase its nominal corporate tax rate by 2.5 percentage points to 12.5 percent, the source added.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)
In a sign that economic growth may soften ahead, borrowing by small U.S. firms dropped to a six-month low in April, data released on Thursday showed.
LONDON Staff at the Bank of England will begin voting on Thursday on whether to hold a strike this year in protest at below-inflation pay rises, union sources told Reuters.