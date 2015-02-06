Jeroen Dijsselbloem (L), head of the euro zone finance ministers' group, is welcomed by Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at his office in Athens, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Petros Giannakouris/Pool

THE HAGUE Euro zone countries that break the EU budget deficit limit should get more time to cut the gap only if their parliaments approve structural reforms, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem told Reuters on Friday.

The statement could spell trouble for France, which has repeatedly broken European Union budget deficit limits as well as its promises to bring the shortfall back in line.

France is now facing a fine for repeatedly ignoring EU finance ministers' deficit cutting recommendations, unless the Commission decides by the end of February that there were attenuating circumstances.

Structural reforms could be one such excuse but, because France has implemented very few of those in the last two years, promises of change, rather than laws, would have to suffice for the EU executive arm, as they have in the past.

Dijsselbloem's view could set euro zone finance ministers on a collision course with the Commission, which said last month that detailed reform plans, rather than parliament-approved laws, would be enough to grant more time for deficit cuts.

"If the Commission says they don't have to be passed by parliament, that they just have to see the plan, that would be politically quite risky because we know there have been plans in the past that have been pulled apart in parliament," Dijsselbloem said.

Paris has not passed sufficiently significant reforms in parliament in recent months to claim budget deficit leeway on that account and has little chance of doing so in the coming weeks.

But if "detailed and credible" plans by the government only were to be enough, Paris could still try to win over the new Commission.

The previous EU executive, disillusioned by a string of broken promises by France, backed the idea that only parliament-approved reforms could win more time for deficit cuts.

"I think that if the Commission wants to take reforms into consideration, they should check that they have passed parliaments. Then we can at least safely presume them to take place," Dijsselbloem said.

"Secondly, they need to have a very good independent assessment. The Commission has a lot of expertise on this already. And if not, they should develop it. It is crucial to have this know-how to do that," he said.

