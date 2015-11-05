FRANKFURT The European Central Bank will decide at its next meeting whether its asset-purchase program can counter a global economic slowdown or needs to be ramped up, its president said on Thursday.

"We need to examine whether, with a weakening of the global economy, it (the program) is also effective in countering headwinds that could hamper a return to price stability in the medium term," Mario Draghi said at an academic event in Milan.

"If we were to become convinced that this is not the case, we will examine ways in which to intensify it (the program) to achieve our objective."

