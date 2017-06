MILAN It is up to euro zone governments to solve once and for all the uncertainties that hang over the single European currency, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

"With the ECB unconventional measures, we have been able to steady the course," Draghi said in a speech at Bocconi University in Milan. "We have gained precious time, but this is not infinite." (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Lisa Jucca, writing by Paul Carrel)