Businessmen are seen on the esplanade of La Defense, in the financial and business district in La Defense, west of Paris, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS The French economy grew 0.4 percent in the first quarter from the previous three months, the INSEE national statistics agency said on Tuesday, revising the figure up from a preliminary estimate of 0.3 percent.

The reading nonetheless marks a marginal slowdown from the last quarter of 2016, when the euro zone's second biggest economy grew 0.5 percent.

For a graphic of GDP by contributions: reut.rs/2oQ8Pxu

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)