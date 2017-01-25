Dollar firms against sterling, euro amid political uncertainties
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
AMSTERDAM The head of the council of euro zone finance ministers told lawmakers he would like to complete his term as Eurogroup president even if no longer Dutch finance minister after the March 15 parliamentary election, newswire ANP reported.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, whose Labour party is forecast to lose many seats in the election, was appointed to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as head of the body in 2013. His term runs until the end of this year.
Until now, finance ministers have appointed their chairman from among their number, but some officials have floated the idea of turning the chairmanship into a permanent, full-time post.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
FRANKFURT Euro zone growth may be improving but inflation remains subdued and still requires substantial stimulus, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday, tempering expectations for the bank's June 8 policy meeting.