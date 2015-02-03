French Finance Minister Michel Sapin makes a point during an interview with Reuters at their offices in Paris February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS The European Commission must take low inflation and growth into account to give countries like France more time to rein in their budget deficits, Finance Minister Michel Sapin told Reuters, saying a "Europe of sanctions" was not acceptable.

The EU executive will rule in March on the budgets of repeat offenders France, Italy and Belgium after twice postponing its decision last year in order to give them more time to prove they were taking the right steps to get their deficits down to EU limits.

"In October there was talk of sanctions, that didn't happen. In December there was talk of sanctions, that didn't happen ... let's stop with this word sanctions," Sapin said in an interview for the Reuters euro zone summit.

Paris could theoretically face a fine of up to 4.2 billion euros although new rules offering more flexibility have reduced the likelihood of tough penalties as weaker-than-expected growth and inflation hit euro zone countries.

"A Europe of punishment, a Europe of sanctions, that is not acceptable," France's finance chief said. "A demanding Europe, a serious Europe, a Europe of cooperation and rules that's necessary and our fellow citizens understand this."

While France insists it is carrying out reforms required to open up its economy, it argues that it needs more time so that deficit-cutting steps do not harm its efforts to boost a sluggish economy.

"People are fed up with the word 'sanction', France is fed up with hearing this word that does not correspond to reality," Sapin said, adding that "France is not the sick man of Europe".

France has been running a budget deficit above the EU's 3 percent of GDP limit for years despite promises of change and hasn't had a balanced budget since 1974.

While it has repeatedly irritated some in Brussels and in other EU capitals for breaching the bloc's budget rules, Paris has launched a series of reforms including making it easier to hire and fire while a benchmark law to cut red tape is being debated by lawmakers this month.

More reforms will come, Sapin said, mentioning labour relations, unemployment benefits and transparency for businesses and public administration.

"The problem for France is that even when we're carrying out reforms people think we're not carrying out reforms. Some simply think France does not know how to do reforms," he said.

