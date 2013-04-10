European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn speaks during a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS Germany has taken steps to reduce its current account surplus but there is much more it can still do to stimulate domestic demand, the European commissioner for monetary affairs said on Wednesday.

"We recommended that Germany take steps to boost domestic demand through structural reform, which we find more important," said Olli Rehn, speaking after issuing a report on macroeconomic imbalances across the European Union.

Rehn listed the opening up of services market, increasing the participation of women in the labor force and encouraging wages to increase in line with productivity as among the steps that Germany could take to improve domestic demand.

That in turn could help stimulate output in other EU countries as steps are taken to meet the increased demand in the EU's largest economy.

(Reporting by Martin Santa and Jan Strupczewski; Writing by Luke Baker)