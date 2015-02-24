BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers agreed in a conference call on Tuesday that a Greek request for a bailout extension could now go ahead, subject to approval by member state parliaments, the European Commission vice president for the euro said.

"Following Eurogroup teleconference decision, national procedures for extension of the Greek program can begin," Valdis Dombrovskis said on Twitter.

Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir also tweeted: "Euro zone deal with Greece reached on Friday holds. Greeks have lots of heavy lifting to do until end-April. We all want to see numbers now."

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop; @macdonaldrtr)