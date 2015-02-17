Futures flat ahead of start of Fed meeting, Apple results
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and quarterly corporate results from Apple.
BERLIN Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling told German radio on Tuesday he did not at the moment expect Greece to leave the euro zone after talks between Athens and euro zone finance ministers ended without progress on Monday.
Asked if Greece could go bankrupt by the end of the month and leave the euro zone, Schelling said:
"I am ruling out this scenario at the moment."
"A 'Grexit' is in no-one's interests - neither the euro group's nor Greece's," he told Deutschlandfunk.
Greece's European partners were working on securing an agreement, he said. "But a solution also means that the Greek government must shift its position ... time is pressing."
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers)
TOKYO/SYDNEY In February 2015, bankers working on Japan's biggest IPO in three decades woke to news that left them shaken. Their client had just closed a multi-billion dollar deal - but had kept them firmly out of the loop.