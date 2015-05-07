VIENNA Austria's finance minister warned Greece on Thursday about the dangers of defaulting on its debt and said a sensible solution to the country's financial problems was nowhere near despite months of talks.

Hans Joerg Schelling, a conservative who has taken a hard line with Greece, said emergency lending assistance (ELA) to Greek banks from Greece's central bank is keeping the country afloat, but the whole equation would change if creditors were no longer being paid.

"The problem is that as long as this (ELA) is running, nothing is a problem. But if a default were to happen, then that would be an immediate problem," he told Reuters in an interview.

He expressed exasperation that no deal that would release more financial aid for Greece was within reach.

Euro zone policymakers still lacked any medium-term plan from Greece on how it will finance itself, needed before they can make decisions, he said.

"It is a situation that I have not experienced myself in which you do not have anything close to a sensible solution to the problem," he said.

"Grexit does not seem to be an option, for Greece not at all. A third (rescue) program cannot start because the second has not yet been worked out. A 'haircut' does not help, because the interest burden is close to zero and the long-term nature of the contracts would not ease pressure on the budget."

He said he was "a bit suspicious" of talk that Athens was about to run out of money, a scenario that he said had cropped up every month this year only to be proved wrong.

However, the leftist government is bound to run out of money in the second half of the year, he said.

"I do not know where the money comes from, I have no idea from where they pay again and again. I just think ... in the second half it is no longer feasible due to the (sums) that are to be paid.

"Now it is OK, they just paid 200 million (euros to the IMF). But when the big volumes come -- 2, 3, 4 billion -- then things look different."

POLITICAL REPERCUSSIONS

Greece has to repay the IMF 750 million euros on Tuesday and has been hoping to make progress next week on securing a deal with its international creditors to release financial aid. That looked less likely on Thursday after Athens refused to cut pensions or ease layoffs to meet creditors' demands.

Schilling said only Greece can decide whether it wants to quit the European Union and abandon the euro currency, a step that Greek officials have consistently said they don't want to take.

Europe could handle the economic fallout of a Greek exit, he said, although the political repercussions were another matter.

"For Greece it would be a mega catastrophe because if they introduce a new currency, then it would be at most worth half of the euro," he said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields, Shadia Nasralla and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Susan Fenton)