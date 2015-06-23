Wall St. flat as Fed meet kicks off; Nasdaq hits record
Wall Street was little changed on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite edging lower after eking out another record high, as the Federal Reserve's meeting kicks off.
VIENNA Austria's finance minister said on Tuesday there would be no agreement on new Greek budget proposals unless there was a concrete plan showing how they would be carried out.
Greece took a step back from the abyss on Monday when it presented proposals that euro zone leaders welcomed as a basis for a possible agreement in the coming days to unlock frozen aid and avert a looming default.
Hans Joerg Schelling said he believed a path towards a Greek primary budget surplus had been agreed.
But he added: "If there is no program for actions that says what measure will be implemented when , we will not agree to it."
"It should not, cannot, must not happen that a third (bailout) program is started so to speak through the back door," he said.
