A piggybank painted in the colours of the Greek flag with a 20 euro banknote in it's slot, stands amongst various euro coins in this picture illustration taken in Berlin, Germany June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

ATHENS Greece and its international lenders have agreed on a set of reforms needed for Athens to receive 1 billion euros in fresh loans under its bailout, Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos told reporters on Friday.

The reforms relate to the structure of a new privatization fund whose revenues will be used to boost investment and pay down the country's debt; a shake-up of the power sector; and how to open up the market for non-performing loans.

The latest reform bill is expected to be submitted to parliament on Saturday. The government aims to secure parliament approval for this set of reforms on Tuesday to get the tranche by Dec. 18.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)