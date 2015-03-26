Wall St. modestly higher as Apple leads tech stocks' gains
U.S. stocks were modestly higher in early afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite eking out another record high, helped by an Apple-led rise in technology stocks.
FRANKFURT The level of deposits in Greek banks fell by 7.8 billion euros ($8.60 billion) to 147.523 billion euros in February, data from the European Central Bank showed on Thursday.
The drop in Greece contrasted sharply with the broadly steady level of deposits in other euro zone countries.
($1 = 0.9065 euros)
(Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Alison Williams)
OTTAWA Negotiators from the remaining members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) gathered in Canada on Tuesday seeking ways to boost free trade in the region after the United States pulled out of the 12-nation pact.