Wall St. modestly higher as Apple leads tech stocks' gains
U.S. stocks were modestly higher in early afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite eking out another record high, helped by an Apple-led rise in technology stocks.
ATHENS Greek banks have enough liquidity in cash machines to serve the public until Monday, Louka Katseli, head of the Greek bank association said on Thursday.
"We know that everything is secured until Monday," Katseli told Greece's Skai TV.
Greek authorities have extended a shutdown of the country's banks until July 13, restricting cash withdrawals to 60 euros per day. The closure was enforced on June 29, following the collapse of aid negotiations between Greece and international creditors.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas)
NEW YORK Active stock fund managers around the world are holding the lowest percentage of Apple Inc shares in their portfolios when compared to the iPhone maker's overall weighting in indexes, even as the shares hit record highs, according to a research note by investment bank UBS late Monday.