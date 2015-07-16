Futures flat ahead of start of Fed meeting, Apple results
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and quarterly corporate results from Apple.
ATHENS Greece's banks will remain shut through to Sunday, its finance ministry said, amid signs that lenders could reopen their doors next week, three weeks after first closing.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank said it would increase emergency funding to the banks, removing a barrier Greece's Economy Minister said earlier in the week was stopping lenders from reopening.
Earlier, a senior banker told Reuters that Greek banks would reopen on Monday. Cash withdrawals, limited to 60 euros a day, are likely to remain rationed.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas)
NEW DELHI Factories across much of Asia got off to a solid start in the second quarter, buoyed by strong global demand, particularly for hi-tech gadgets which are leading a sizzling rally in electronics.