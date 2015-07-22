FRANKFURT/ATHENS The cap on Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) to Greek banks has been increased by 900 million euros ($981.4 million) by the European Central Bank, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The increase, decided by the ECB's policy-setting Governing Council, takes the level of emergency central-bank funding to almost 91 billion euros.

"That is the amount that will have been required," said one of the sources. "It wouldn't surprise me if it continued to rise at this level week by week."

