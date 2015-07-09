Wall St. modestly higher as Apple leads tech stocks' gains
U.S. stocks were modestly higher in early afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite eking out another record high, helped by an Apple-led rise in technology stocks.
ATHENS Greece's stock exchange will remain closed until July 13, the country's Capital Markets Commission said on Thursday, after authorities decided to extend a bank holiday and capital controls.
The Greek government ordered banks to close their doors on Monday, June 29, after the collapse of negotiations on an international aid deal.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas)
NEW YORK Active stock fund managers around the world are holding the lowest percentage of Apple Inc shares in their portfolios when compared to the iPhone maker's overall weighting in indexes, even as the shares hit record highs, according to a research note by investment bank UBS late Monday.