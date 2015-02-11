Wave of optimism trumps populism as European markets spring back to life
LONDON This was to be the year when Europe, stumbling from crisis to crisis over the past decade, was finally sunk by a wave of populism sweeping across the world.
ATHENS Greek and European officials in Brussels discussed on Wednesday what could constitute a "bridge agreement" for Greece once its bailout expires on Feb. 28, a Greek government official said.
The meeting took place "in a very good climate", the official added.
The meeting was between Eurogroup Chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem, IMF chief Christine Lagarde, Euro Working Group President Thomas Wieser and the Greek delegation led by Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis.
LONDON Falls in iPhone and U.S. car sales helped beat European stock markets back from 20-month highs on Wednesday while the dollar inched up as investors priced in a greater chance of further tightening of U.S. monetary policy next month.