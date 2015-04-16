ATHENS Greece's ordinary budget revenues in March stood at 4.2 billion euros, beating the country's target of 3.2 billion euros, deputy Finance Minister Dimitris Mardas told reporters on Thursday.

Ordinary net budget revenues exclude receipts from social security organizations and local governments. The figure differs from the one monitored by Greece's EU/IMF lenders but indicates the country's progress in repairing its finances.

Greece suffered a revenue shortfall in January and February because of lower tax receipts and is dangerously close to running out of cash in the coming weeks.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing Karolina Tagaris, editing by Deepa Babington)