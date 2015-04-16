Wall Street mixed after Trump fires FBI head
U.S. stocks wavered on Wednesday as investors digested a batch of weak corporate earnings and President Donald Trump's dismissal of his FBI chief.
ATHENS Greece's ordinary budget revenues in March stood at 4.2 billion euros, beating the country's target of 3.2 billion euros, deputy Finance Minister Dimitris Mardas told reporters on Thursday.
Ordinary net budget revenues exclude receipts from social security organizations and local governments. The figure differs from the one monitored by Greece's EU/IMF lenders but indicates the country's progress in repairing its finances.
Greece suffered a revenue shortfall in January and February because of lower tax receipts and is dangerously close to running out of cash in the coming weeks.
WASHINGTON Finance officials from the Group of Seven industrial economies this week will discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's tax and regulatory reforms, efforts to combat terrorist financing and a brightening economic picture, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday.