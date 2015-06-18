FRANKFURT For Greece to get further aid from its euro zone partners, they must be sure the country will become financially independent in the near future, a board member of Germany's central bank said on Thursday.

"If Greece is to be helped now because the country is in an acute economic emergency, the countries showing solidarity need to be able to count on their payments not only improving the current situation," the Bundesbank's Carl-Ludwig Thiele said, according to the text of a speech he was to deliver in Weimar.

"They need to be able to depend on the country being able to stand on its own feet again financially in the foreseeable future," he said, adding only "a viable course of reforms" could put Greece on a sustainable growth path.

Thiele said Greece was in a "precarious" situation which indicators like cash in circulation in Greece and the Target balance showed was worsening.

The Target 2 system settles cross-border payments in the euro zone. Thiele said the Greek central bank's Target liabilities had climbed from around 40 billion euros at the end of November 2014 to just under 100 billion at the end of April.

"The Target balances have much more than doubled in a period of five months," he said.

Thiele also noted that the amount of cash in circulation in Greece had increased from 30 billion euros at the end of November to 43.5 billion euros at the end of April.

Greek savers have pulled about 2 billion euros out of banks over the past three days, with the pace of outflow accelerating rapidly since the collapse at the weekend of talks with creditors, three banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by John Stonestreet)