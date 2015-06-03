ATHENS A teleconference of euro zone deputy finance ministers to discuss Greece scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Thursday evening, the Athens News Agency reported, citing euro zone sources.

Athens and its international creditors are racing to reach an agreement on a package of reforms that will unlock further bailout aid.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will visit Brussels later on Wednesday, where he is expected to hear the terms of the plan drawn up this week at a meeting of European, ECB and IMF officials.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)