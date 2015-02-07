Wall St. opens higher, Nasdaq hits record
Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite hitting a record, boosted by strong corporate earnings, and ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting and Apple's results.
ATHENS Greece will not face any cash crunch while negotiations with its euro zone partners on a new program to roll back austerity take place, its deputy finance minister said on Saturday.
"During the time span of the negotiations there is no problem (of liquidity). This does not mean that there will be a problem afterwards," Deputy Finance Minister Dimitris Mardas said on Mega TV.
Asked whether state coffers may encounter a cash crunch if talks drag on until May, the minister said he did not expect the negotiations over a new deal to last that long.
"Even if they did, we can find money," he said.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
TOKYO/SYDNEY In February 2015, bankers working on Japan's biggest IPO in three decades woke to news that left them shaken. Their client had just closed a multi-billion dollar deal - but had kept them firmly out of the loop.