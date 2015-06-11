BRUSSELS Greece and its creditors could reach a deal in their cash-for-reforms talks next week, in time for the next meeting of euro zone finance ministers, the Eurogroup, on June 18, a senior EU official told Reuters on Thursday.

Talks between Greece and the institutions -- the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the European Commission -- would continue on Thursday with a focus on Greek pension reforms, value added tax rates and primary surplus targets, officials familiar with the talks said.

"All that and more will be on the table. I don't think there will be a breakthrough yet today, but I think there is a good chance that next week will bring an agreement that can be endorsed by the Eurogroup," the senior official said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)