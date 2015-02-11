ATHENS Greece's leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke on the phone with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who assured him Chinese businesses are interested in new investments in the country, a Greek government official said on Wednesday.

"The Chinese premier assured Alexis Tsipras that there is interest from Chinese companies for new investments in Greece," the official said. "The two leaders discussed deepening economic, commercial and cultural cooperation."

China sees Greece's strategic location as a portal into both Europe and Africa for the distribution of Chinese products and had been developing a close cooperation with the previous conservative-led government.

Earlier on Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry said it had no knowledge of any offer by Beijing for aid to Greece after Greece's deputy foreign minister said China had offered economic support even though Athens had not requested it.

The Greek official also said the two leaders discussed sending a Greek government delegation to China to prepare for a visit by Tsipras to the country, without giving details.

