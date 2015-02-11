Wave of optimism trumps populism as European markets spring back to life
LONDON This was to be the year when Europe, stumbling from crisis to crisis over the past decade, was finally sunk by a wave of populism sweeping across the world.
BRUSSELS A phone call between European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on the country's debt problems was held in a "positive spirit of cooperation", the Commission said on Tuesday.
The call, requested by Athens, came before euro zone finance ministers' meetings on Wednesday and next Monday to try to reach an interim deal for Greece, whose bailout package expires at the end of the month.
"It was a conversation in a positive spirit of cooperation," a Commission spokeswoman said, without providing any further details.
Commenting on the call, a Greek government official said in Athens: "The two leaders have an open and continual line of conversation in order to reach an agreement."
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti, Tom Koerkemeier and Costas Pitas in ATHENS, editing by Adrian Croft)
LONDON Falls in iPhone and U.S. car sales helped beat European stock markets back from 20-month highs on Wednesday while the dollar inched up as investors priced in a greater chance of further tightening of U.S. monetary policy next month.