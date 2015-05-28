A conservative supporter waits before a campaign rally by Greek Prime Minister and leader of the conservative New Democracy party Antonis Samaras in Athens January 23, 2015 . REUTERS/Marko Djurica

More progress is needed in debt negotiations with Greece, the European Commission said on Thursday.

Talks between Greece and its creditors in the Brussels group resumed on Wednesday night and talks will continue in the coming days, Commission spokeswoman Annika Breidthardt said.

"Further progress is needed in the talks," she told the Commission's daily press briefing. "We are not there yet. There are open issues which need to be resolved."

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)