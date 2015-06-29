BRUSSELS The European Commission will not make any new proposals for solving the Greece crisis on Monday, a spokeswoman said, appearing to contradict comments from EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici on French radio.

Earlier, Moscovici said a deal between Greece and its creditors was "only a few centimeters away" and that Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker would make proposals on next steps in the Greek crisis at midday.

Moscovici later tweeted: "President Juncker will announce ... the way ahead with Greece. The Commission's latest proposals are known and have been published."

Juncker has scheduled a news conference for 12:45 p.m. (1045 GMT). On Sunday, the Commission took the unusual step of making public the offer that EU negotiators had put to Greece on Friday before the Greek government called a referendum on the proposal.

(Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier and Alastair Macdonald; Writing by Noah Barkin and Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Gareth Jones)