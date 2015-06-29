Greeks woke up to closed banks and cash machines on Monday as a breakdown in talks between Athens and its creditors plunged the country into crisis.

Following are reactions from companies (in alphabetical order):

ADO

German real-estate company Ado Properties (ADJ.DE) on Monday postponed its initial public offering until further notice citing market volatility caused by the Greece crisis. It had aimed to raise at least 400 million euros ($444 million) in a listing planned for June 30.

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank on Monday postponed plans for an initial public offering following a slide in international stock markets sparked by a weekend showdown between Greece and its international creditors.

DNB

Norway's largest bank, DNB (DNB.OL), said on Monday: "We are very comfortable. We have a little set-up in Athens to serve our shipping clients, but our total exposure is marginal."

FRIESLANDCAMPINA

One of Europe's biggest dairies, FrieslandCampina said it had boosted stocks of condensed milk and infant formula in Greece in anticipation of hoarding by consumers.

RBI

Greece will have no direct impact on Raiffeisen Zentralbank [RZB.UL] as the Austrian banking group has no direct exposure to the country, Chief Executive Walter Rothensteiner said. He described a fall of more than 14 percent in the shares of listed unit Raiffeisen Bank International (RBIV.VI) early on Monday as "irrational".

