ATHENS A meeting between Greece and its lenders on Friday would focus on fiscal measures which the country will be required to take post-2018 to achieve a primary surplus of 3.5 percent, a source close to consultations said.

"They are discussing the list of measures which will need to be passed by the Greek parliament now, for implementation post 2018 in the event of a divergence from the targets," the source said, requesting anonymity.

Issues which would be covered included broadening the tax base of the country and savings from pensions.

