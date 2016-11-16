LONDON Relations between Greece and its creditors are more constructive than ever and the bloc's finance ministers will discuss wide-ranging debt relief for the country when they meet next month, Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Wednesday.

"The current Greek government seems to be very committed, and working much more constructively than previous governments. There is a degree of optimism," Dijsselbloem said at a conference in London.

"In December, we will have to talk about short-term debt measures, there are some things we can do now and in the coming years a number of measures can be set up for the end of the program."

Euro zone finance ministers, known as the Eurogroup, are scheduled to discuss Greek debt relief measures on December 5.

