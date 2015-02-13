BERLIN Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis told a German magazine that granting Greece a debt "haircut" would work out cheaper for its creditors than pushing back the maturity of its loans.

"Everyone knows Greece would never be able to bear its current debt burden without a new agreement," Varoufakis told Der Spiegel in an excerpt of an interview to be published on Saturday.

"I understand that the German government wants to avoid the word 'debt haircut'. But it would in fact work out better and cheaper for creditors than an loan extension," he said.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown)