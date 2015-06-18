LUXEMBOURG Euro zone officials have not discussed the debt restructuring proposed by Greece because they want Athens to first implement the reforms it promised in exchange for loans it got from the euro zone, the head of euro zone finance ministers said.

"We have not discussed this proposal, because the logical order of things is that we first reach an agreement on the terms of the agreement in terms of fiscal measures, reforms etc, before we look into the future. This Greek proposal was part of their vision of the future," Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference on Thursday.

Apart from a debt write off, Greece is asking in its debt relief proposal that the euro zone lend it money to buy back 27 billion euros worth of Greek bonds held by the European Central Bank, which carry a much higher yield than ESM loans.

But Dijsselbloem said any such new financing from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) -- the euro zone bailout fund -- could not be discussed now, unless there was a deal on a new, third bailout for Greece.

"Any new money coming form the ESM would require conditionality and this is what we call a program, so I cannot politically or legally envisage new funds from the ESM certainly not without a program and conditions," he said.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)