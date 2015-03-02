BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers are not discussing a third bailout for Greece, the spokeswoman for Jeroen Dijsselbloem who chairs meetings of the ministers said on Monday.

The statement comes in response to remarks by Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos who said earlier on Monday that euro zone countries were in talks over a third bailout package for Greece worth between 30 billion and 50 billion euros ($34-$56 billion).

Speaking at an event in Pamplona, in northern Spain, de Guindos said the new rescue plan would give more flexible conditions to Greece, which had no alternative other than European solidarity.

"Euro zone finance ministers are not discussing a third bailout," spokeswoman Simone Boitelle said.

