THE HAGUE Euro zone finance ministers are waiting to hear on Feb. 11 how Greece wants to become financially independent as time runs out for the new government in Athens to sign up to agreed reforms, the chairman of the ministers said on Friday.

Greece has undergone painful changes over the last four years to put its bloated public finances back in order and regain the trust of financial markets. But euro zone officials say the work is not yet complete.

Yet the new left-wing Greek government wants to reverse some of the reforms to meet electoral pledges, clashing with creditors who lent Athens 240 billion euros to save it from bankruptcy and who want the reforms to continue.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, told Reuters that Greece had to apply for an extension of its reform-for-loans plan by Feb. 16 to ensure the euro zone keeps backing it financially.

But extending the bailout program, even temporarily, would mean agreeing to its terms that are hotly contested by Greece, leaving little common ground between Athens and the euro zone.

"We will hear on Wednesday from the new Greek government what their ambitions are, how they want to move forward with the current program," Dijsselbloem said in an interview.

He stressed that the Feb. 16 meeting would be Greece's last chance to apply for the bailout extension because some euro zone countries will need any agreement approved by their parliaments. The EFSF euro zone bailout fund, which is in charge of lending to Greece, will need time to complete its formalities too.

"When we set the date for the 16th of February for the Eurogroup we did look at that. Time will become very short if they (Greece) won't ask for an extension (by then)," said Dijsselbloem, who is also Dutch finance minister.

The current bailout for Greece expires on Feb 28. Without it the country will not get financing or debt relief from the euro zone or the International Monetary Fund and has little hope of financing itself in the markets.

"But of course it would also require having an agreement on the conditions that go with any program. This is one of the things we simply have in our rules," Dijsselbloem said.

No big decisions would be made on Wednesday, he added, noting that the issue will take a long time to resolve.

Dijsselbloem visited Athens last Friday, meeting all key figures in the new Greek government to "get acquainted".

He would not go into details of Greek financing needs this year, saying only that the new government might survive without any additional help from the euro zone if it took very prudent spending decisions.

"It depends very much on ... the stance that the Greek government takes," Dijsselbloem said. "If they are prudent in their budget, if they take the right kinds of measures, I'm sure the markets, monetary authorities and politicians will have a lot of trust in them."

The Eurogroup chairman said that while reforms imposed under the bailout had had a detrimental effect on Greece socially, economically they had borne fruit because they brought the country back to economic growth and a primary surplus.

