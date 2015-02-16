BRUSSELS Greece needs to seek an extension of its international bailout this week, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired a meeting of euro zone finance ministers, said on Monday.

"The general feeling in the Eurogroup is still that the best way forward would be for the Greek authorities to seek an extension of the program," Dijsselbloem told a news conference.

"That would allow us to work on future arrangements ... and allow for the Greeks to use the normal kind of flexibility in a program, change measures, put other measures into place," he said.

He said the Eurogroup could accept a request for an extension from Greece this week with an extra Eurogroup meeting on Friday, but no later.

