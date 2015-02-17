Futures flat ahead of start of Fed meeting, Apple results
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and quarterly corporate results from Apple.
BRUSSELS Euro zone ministers are ready to work with Greece over the next few days to try to break a deadlock over the country's debt, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, said on Tuesday.
"I hope they (Greece) will ask for an extension to the program, and once they do that we can allow flexibility, they can put in their political priorities," Dijsselbloem said as he arrived for a meeting of EU finance ministers.
"Of course we will see whether their program remains on track. But that is the way forward. It's really up to the Greeks. We cannot make them or ask them. It really is up to them. We stand ready to work with them, also the next couple of days."
(Reporting by Adrian Croft, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and quarterly corporate results from Apple.
TOKYO/SYDNEY In February 2015, bankers working on Japan's biggest IPO in three decades woke to news that left them shaken. Their client had just closed a multi-billion dollar deal - but had kept them firmly out of the loop.