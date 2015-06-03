BRUSSELS Jeroen Dijsselbloem, president of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, said after meeting Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that they would talk again in the coming days.

"We will continue our talks in a few days," Dijsselbloem, the Dutch finance minister, told reporters after emerging in the early hours of Thursday from a late-night dinner at the EU executive with Tsipras and Juncker as Athens seeks a deal with its creditors.

