AMSTERDAM Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem welcomed the Greek parliament's approval of a new bailout package on Friday but said it still must be approved by fellow euro zone countries that have problems trusting Athens.

Parliament voted to approve the bailout after lawmakers

bickered through the night, leaving Prime Minister Alexis

Tsipras confronting a widening rebellion within his leftist

party.

"The fact that the Greek parliament has signed off on this package, this far-reaching package for Greece, is good news but the Eurogroup must also agree with it," Dijsselbloem said.

Speaking to reporters in The Hague, he said the finance ministers of euro zone countries would discuss the 85 billion euro ($95 billion) package in Brussels later on Friday.

"We're going to look at the content, we're going to talk about political trust," he said. "That's still a factor of course with Greece: can we trust that it's actually going to happen?"

German politicians in particular have expressed scepticism about Greece's ability fulfill its promises.

However, Dijsselbloem said the package was the "strongest and most concrete" agreed with Greece to date and money promised in the bailout would only be released gradually.

"If it appears that in reality nothing is happening then the program will be halted again very quickly," he said.

A first checkup on Greece's progress is expected in September or October, he said.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)