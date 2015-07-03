Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem holds a news conference during a Euro zone finance ministers emergency meeting on the situation in Greece in Brussels, Belgium June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

AMSTERDAM The chair of the council of euro zone finance ministers dismissed as "completely false" the assertion by Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis that Greece was not far off reaching a deal with its creditors.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who is also Dutch finance minister, said that Greece faced a difficult future regardless of the outcome of Sunday's referendum on whether to accept the a bailout, and that difficult fiscal measures were unavoidable.

"Any politician who says that wouldn't be necessary in the case of a 'No' vote is making a fool of his people," said Dijsselbloem after a meeting of the Dutch cabinet on Friday.

