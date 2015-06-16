VILNIUS Euro zone members are discussing what might happen if Greece and its creditors fail to agree a reform-for-funds deal, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday.

Dombrovskis told a news conference in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius that the Greek debt talks were supposed to have been wrapped up at the end of April and that time was running out.

"So it's understandable that also euro area member states are nervous, and there are some discussions in (the) euro working group (about) the possible implications of some less favorable scenarios," said Dombrovskis, who is responsible for the euro and for social dialogue.

The Eurogroup Working Group is a body composed of representative of euro zone member states that prepares Eurogroup meetings of the single currency area's finance ministers. The next Eurogroup meeting is on Thursday.

