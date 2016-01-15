ATHENS The European Commission, one of Greece's international lenders, will probably start a review of the country's reform program next week, Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in a Greek newspaper interview published on Friday.

Athens needs to successfully conclude a first review of reforms agreed under a bailout last summer by its lenders to start debt relief talks.

Dombrovskis said that, to secure a positive progress review from its lenders, Greece should implement the pension reform, set up a new privatization fund and find measures to achieve primary budget surpluses for 2016-2018.

"We are ready to start the review as soon as possible, most likely next week. But we are not setting any time limit for when the review should be concluded," Dombrovskis said in an interview with Kathimerini newspaper.

Greece and some euro zone officials have said the first review could be concluded next month. But the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, said on Thursday "it would rather be months than weeks."

"If Greece concludes the review, it will show it is serious with its promises, its program is on track and this would be a very positive step so that stability is restored," Dombrovskis said.

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos has been touring euro zone capitals to explain his country's reform measures and seek support for an early, positive review.

Dombrovskis said the Commission is working on the assumption that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will continue being part of the Greek bailout program, the country's third since 2010, offering its financing.

Greece had said in December that the participation of the IMF in the bailout was not necessary but has since accepted that the Fund must be part of the program.

