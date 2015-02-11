Wave of optimism trumps populism as European markets spring back to life
LONDON This was to be the year when Europe, stumbling from crisis to crisis over the past decade, was finally sunk by a wave of populism sweeping across the world.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank cannot solve all problems, ECB Governing Council member Bostjan Jazbec said, defending the central bank's decision last week to stop accepting Greek bonds in return for funding.
The ECB move, in response to Athens abandoning its aid-for-reform program, has been criticized by many in Greece.
"Sometimes we are unfairly made a scapegoat," Jazbec said in an early release of an interview to run in Wednesday's edition of German business daily Handelsblatt.
"The ECB cannot solve all problems."
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Dominic Evans)
LONDON This was to be the year when Europe, stumbling from crisis to crisis over the past decade, was finally sunk by a wave of populism sweeping across the world.
LONDON Falls in iPhone and U.S. car sales helped beat European stock markets back from 20-month highs on Wednesday while the dollar inched up as investors priced in a greater chance of further tightening of U.S. monetary policy next month.