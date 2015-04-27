U.S. import prices increase for fifth straight month
WASHINGTON U.S. import prices increased more than expected in April amid rising costs for petroleum products and a range of other goods, which could help boost domestic inflation.
BRUSSELS The European Central Bank's Vice President said on Monday that he was confident Greece could reach a debt deal with its international lenders.
Vitor Constancio was asked about reports of a reshuffle in Greece's negotiating team.
"I am not familiar with that reshuffle. I will not comment on that. But it is true that I am confident that an agreement will be reached," he told journalists on the sidelines of a conference in Brussels.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
NEW YORK Snap Inc has many similarities with archrivals Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc , but shareholders are eager to avoid one in particular when the social media company reports earnings on Wednesday for the first time since its initial public offering: a plunging stock price.