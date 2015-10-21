Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos attends a parliamentary session before a vote on an omnibus bill at the parliament in Athens, Greece, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

ATHENS Greece's economy did not suffer as much as feared from the imposition of capital controls, its Finance Minister said on Wednesday, saying the country still had plenty of untapped growth potential.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos told lawmakers the fallout from capital restrictions imposed in June was milder than expected, and would manifest in the third and fourth quarters of 2015.

"We are (also) on a better course than I had expected on bank recapitalization. I am more optimistic today than what I was a month ago," he said.

He said a bill governing the recapitalization of the country's four main banks would be submitted to parliament 'soon'.

(Reporting By Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou, writing by Michele Kambas)