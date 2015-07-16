Futures flat ahead of start of Fed meeting, Apple results
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and quarterly corporate results from Apple.
FRANKFURT Greek banks will be allowed to draw down more emergency funding, the European Central Bank decided on Thursday, increasing it by 900 million euros for one week.
At a news conference, ECB President Mario Draghi said the conditions had been restored for more Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) after a bailout plan was agreed between Athens and the euro zone.
"Things have changed now. We had a series of news with the approval of the bridge financing package, with the votes, various votes in various parliaments, which have now restored the conditions for a raise in ELA," he said.
TOKYO/SYDNEY In February 2015, bankers working on Japan's biggest IPO in three decades woke to news that left them shaken. Their client had just closed a multi-billion dollar deal - but had kept them firmly out of the loop.