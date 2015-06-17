BRUSSELS European Commissioners Valdis Dombrovskis and Pierre Moscovici defended EU proposals made to Greece to resolve its debt crisis and said it was now up to Athens to propose alternative budget remedies if it preferred.

"The ball is in the Greek authorities' court," Moscovici, the economics commissioner, told a joint news conference on Wednesday. Dombrovskis, the Commission's vice president for the euro, noted that Greece's defense budget was the second biggest in the EU as a proportion of national income, suggesting that this was an area Athens might consider for further cuts.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop)