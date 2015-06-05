BRUSSELS The Greek debt crisis is not on the agenda of a G7 summit starting in Germany on Sunday and there are no plans for a separate meeting of the United States and Europeans to discuss the issue, a senior European Union official said on Friday.

Asked if Greece was on the agenda of the June 7-8 summit, the official said: "No. There are no plans for a separate meeting with the Europeans and the Americans. Our American colleagues are very closely following these negotiations through the IMF."

The final communique would not address specific countries, the official told reporters in Brussels, speaking on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Adrian Croft)