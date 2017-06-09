Brent crude oil edges back above $45, but excess weighs
LONDON Oil edged up from multi-month lows on Thursday, but prices remained under pressure from a supply glut that has persisted despite OPEC-led efforts to balance the market.
BERLIN EU Currency Commissioner Pierre Moscovici called for efforts to reach a solution on Greek debt relief when the Eurogroup meets next week, saying he did not view the compromise proposal from May as a sufficient basis for discussion.
"It cannot be that we give Greece the exact same proposal as last time after all its efforts, with the motto, 'Eat or Die'. That cannot be," Moscovici told German magazine WirtschaftsWoche.
The EU commissioner said it was important to reach a deal: "No one would understand if we create a crisis out of nothing."
Greece this week urged European lenders to offer incentives that would boost growth and help break an impasse between the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund on the size of relief the country needs to make its debt sustainable.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michelle Martin)
LONDON Oil edged up from multi-month lows on Thursday, but prices remained under pressure from a supply glut that has persisted despite OPEC-led efforts to balance the market.
WASHINGTON The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased slightly last week, but remains at levels consistent with a tight labor market.